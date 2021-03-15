Dog owner in Douglas fears there was ‘targeted’ attempt to take his puppy as police launch probe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A dog owner believes thieves are becoming so cocky they have no qualms about trying to steal beloved pets in broad daylight from gardens and parks following a wave of attempted kidnappings in recent weeks.

Mikey Morrison contacted the police after two men attempted to “coax” his white German Shepherd, Luna, out of a private garden on Huntly Place on Sunday.

The incident came almost 24 hours after teenager Thomas Wilson and his German Shepherd, Simba, were approached whilst walking along the Stannergate Road.

Mikey, 27, said the men made their way to the back gate at around midday on Sunday as they looked to snatch Luna.

“That’s how confident these people are getting, they are approaching gardens now,” he said.

“I was aware of the incident involving Simba and when this happened to me the next day I wanted to make others aware.

“Thankfully for me Luna isn’t keen on strangers and when I came out the two men scarpered as quickly as they could.

“I never got a good look but one of them had a grey hooded jumper on with blue jeans and a baseball cap, but I couldn’t place an age on them.”

Mikey said he believed the incident was “targeted” due to the location of his address.

He said: “There is no gate access from the rear of my address. My back garden looks onto wasteland.

“These people have come out their way off the communal path to come across the waste land and approach my garden.

“I think this has been a targeted attempt, I think they’ve seen me out and about with Luna.

“She’s a white German Shepherd puppy, which isn’t a very common dog. She could have easily been taken from the garden.

“If it wasn’t for that reason to take the dog why would you run away when I’ve come out the house?

“As soon as they ran off I got the dog inside and put something on social media which has been widely shared.

“At first I wasn’t going to put anything out there or contact the police but then I thought how devastated I would have been if Luna had been taken.

“I had managed to get the picture of one of the guys as I had my phone in my hand at the time and put that up on the post and I phoned the police on 101 later that day.

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the incident in Douglas.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 8.25pm on Sunday March 14, we received a report of a possible attempted dog theft in the Huntly Place area of Dundee.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”