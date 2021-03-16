Pennies for Penny: Carnoustie care home raising money to take care of their resident dog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A care home in Carnoustie has launched a fundraising drive for its dog, Penny, who was adopted by the facility after her owner died.

Balhousie Brookfield has been home to the 12-year-old golden cocker spaniel since her former owner was a resident there.

After the resident passed away in August 2019 and no family members came forward to take care of her, staff at the home decided to put the dog’s future out to a staff and resident vote.

They decided unanimously to adopt the big-hearted spaniel.

However, the home is now hoping for donations to help care for Penny after she developed eye infections and needs regular grooming.

At the time of her adoption Brookfield had been offered free grooming for life from a local firm, but with the groomer having since closed and the home facing mounting vet bills they are looking to raise cash for their favourite four-legged resident.

A JustGiving page set up for Penny has already gathered donations from all around the country and across Balhousie Care Group, which owns Brookfield.

Home manager Laurie Easom said: “Penny brings so much cheer to staff and residents.

“She’s more than a therapy pet, she’s part of the family. However, she’s 12 and there are regular visits to the vet.

“We need a way to fund her health and general care.

“Recently staff have been dipping into their own pockets to pay for her vet visits and we just can’t sustain that any longer.”

The care home, which sits in expansive gardens, also plans to breed chickens and ducks. The idea is to incubate and sell the birds to raise more funds.

Laurie added: “The plan is to incubate and sell chickens and ducks and put the money into back into Penny’s fund.

“Plus we’ll be able to use the eggs for residents’ meals. In the meantime, if anyone wants to contribute to Penny’s JustGiving page we’d be grateful for donations of any amount.”

Penny is well known around Carnoustie, with visitors to the home also making sure to find the four-legged friend and take her out on walks around the grounds.