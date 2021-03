Police launch internal probe after details of Dundee ‘murder’ inquiry are shared on Facebook

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An internal inquiry has been launched by Police Scotland after sensitive details of a double death inquiry in Dundee were leaked on social media.

An image of a police call screen, which contained private information about the ongoing probe at Troon Avenue, was shared on Facebook.

It happened during the early stages of inquiries into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica, when police descended on the Ardler neighbourhood.

Several responders, including those who were among the first on the scene, have now been ordered to hand over their personal mobile phones as part of the internal affairs probe.

Social media accounts and Whatsapp messages are being checked in an effort to establish who was responsible for the rogue post.

A source said: “It looks like someone within Police Scotland has taken a picture on their phone from a screen, including details withheld from the public about it (the deaths).

“That was shared and has ended up on Facebook. It was taken off quickly but the investigation is now on into who shared it.

“There were so many people involved at the early stage and there was a lot of concern about phones being checked but it looks like they have narrowed it down a bit now.”

It is understood the leaked image of the police’s computerised database showed information about the inquiry that was deliberately held back from the public.

A force spokesman said: “We are aware of information being shared on social media and an investigation into the source of this material is under way.”

The photo appeared on Facebook several days before two bodies were recovered by investigators at the Troon Avenue property.

The street was cordoned off by police on the afternoon of Friday, March 5.

Bennylyn and Jellica had been reported missing from South Gloucestershire earlier that week, having been last seen on February 17.

Andrew Innes, 50, has appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court, charged with their murders.

It is alleged he killed Bennylyn by repeatedly striking her on the head with a hammer between February 17 and March 5. He is accused of murdering her daughter “by means presently unknown” during the same time.

Innes made no plea and no motion for bail during his last court appearance. He was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.

“We will be strong”

Bennylynn’s family have paid tribute and spoken of their heartache.

Oscar Aquino described his sister, who is understood to have moved to the UK two years ago, as “intelligent, kind, beautiful and dependable”.

Aquino, from the Philippines’ capital Manila, told in a social media post of how his sister would defend him from bullies when they were younger.

He said: “The most difficult ­tragedy in life is to face the death of a loved one. It hurts so much but God will take care of everything. We will be strong, even if it is painful.”