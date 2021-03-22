‘It hurts so much’: Family of Bennylyn Burke in tribute to mum and daughter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a woman found dead with her toddler daughter at a house in Dundee have paid tribute to them and spoken of their devastation.

Oscar Aquino described his sister Bennylyn Burke, who is understood to have moved to the UK two years ago, as “intelligent, kind, beautiful and dependable”.

Two bodies discovered last Thursday are thought to be those of Ms Burke, 25, and two-year-old daughter Jellica. The find was made one month after they were last seen at their home 440 miles away in Bristol.

In a post on social media, her brother said: “Bennylyn Aquino and Jellica Dakaria Aquino, may you rest in peace in heaven, my sister and my niece. Your family, relatives and friends still can’t believe that you are gone.

“We miss you so much since you left the Philippines, sis. I remember when we used to play and you made me dance. You always made us happy. We will never forget you.”

‘It hurts so much’

Aquino, from the Philippines’ capital Manila, spoke of how his sister would defend him from bullies when they were younger and described her as “intelligent, kind, beautiful and always dependable”.

He said: “The most difficult ­tragedy in life is to face the death of a loved one. It hurts so much but God will take care of everything. We will be strong, even if it is painful.”

He said the family would “work hard, fight and get up again”, adding: “We won’t give up. Rest in peace in heaven. We love you very much. You are still in our hearts. We are still thinking of you.”

A friend of Ms Burke in the UK yesterday shared photographs of the mum and Jellica, and paid ­ tribute to them, stating: “Bennylyn is so friendly and such a loving mother. She smiles all the time – a simple and happy woman.

“Jellica is such a sweet little girl, very cuddly. The moment we see each other, she always gave you a cuddle.”

Police said on Thursday that two bodies had been discovered at a house on Troon Avenue, Dundee, and that post-mortem examinations would take place to establish the cause of death. Formal identification is yet to take place but relatives have been informed of the discovery.

IT worker Andrew Innes, 50, is alleged to have murdered Ms Burke and Jellica. He was remanded in custody.