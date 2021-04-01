Police watchdog launches probe after 51-year-old dies after release from Dundee custody

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a 51-year-old man, who died after he was released from custody in Dundee.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has announced it will examine the steps taken and choices made by officers involved with the man’s arrest and his liberation.

The man, who has not been identified by PIRC, was released on February 22.

The probe has been ordered by the Crown Office.

A PIRC spokesman said: “Our investigation will focus on the actions and decision-making of officers from when the man was arrested until he was released.

“Once our investigation is concluded, a report with our findings will be submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for consideration.”