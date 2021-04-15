Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 15

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A university expert has warned Scotland should prepare for a third wave of coronavirus this winter.

Edinburgh University epidemiologist, Professor Mark Woolhouse told the Scotsman an elimination of the virus will be “extremely unlikely”.

“What we have to be prepared for is some kind of third wave next winter, that’s hopefully nothing like as severe as the wave we’ve had this winter,” he said.

Cancer mistaken for food intolerance

The Daily Record has told the story of Laura Gilmore Anderson, who has launched a heartbreaking fundraising drive for treatment across the Atlantic after her cancer went misdiagnosed for three years.

A total of £20,000 has been raised in just 24 hours in a bid to fly to Mexico for therapies and treatments to help battle her inoperable tumour.

She had been misdiagnosed after suffering stomach cramps in 2017, before a scan last May showed a small shadow that was diagnosed as Neuroendocrine, a very rare form of pancreatic cancer.

Dundee Lotto winner has baby at 48

The Scottish Sun has an interview with Lotto winner Gillian Bayford, from Dundee, who has become a mum again at 48.

Ms Bayford, who won £148million in 2012, said: “Some things are easier because of the money but it doesn’t really change anything.

“You still have to change a dirty nappy or deal with her being sick on you regardless of how much you’re worth.”

Stories closer to home…

The Courier carries an exclusive line, which reveals SNP Scottish Government will support the creation of the Dundee Eden Project – an attraction expected to bring millions of visitors to the city – if re-elected in May

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This incredible project will be a game-changer for the city and the surrounding area and, with the backing of an SNP Scottish Government, a massive part of the jigsaw falls into place.”

Meanwhile, the Evening Telegraph’s front page tells the story of a joyrider who led police on a “terrifying” high-speed chase through Dundee in a stolen two-tonne truck until he was rammed off the road and overpowered with incapacitant spray.

Unqualified and banned driver Alan Phillips, 22, raced around the city for more than 30 minutes and was driving so fast police had to stop pursuing him because it was too dangerous.