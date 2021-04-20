‘I love my hair so much’: Eight-year-old Dundee girl chops off her locks to help children with hair loss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An eight-year-old girl has chopped her much-loved long hair to help children who have lost their hair to medical conditions.

Taylor Strachan of Wellbank – just north of Dundee – had several inches cut off on Friday in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Now, instead of falling right down her back, her hair sits on her shoulders.

The chopped locks will be used to make wigs for children who no longer have hair due to cancer or other conditions.

Selfless act

Taylor has demonstrated huge selflessness in her consideration of other children.

And her love for her own hair inspired her to help other children.

She said: “I wanted to help other girls as I love my hair so much.

“I was so excited and happy, but nervous too.”

‘So proud’

Taylor has raised more than £600 so far, smashing her original target of £100.

Her parents say they are hugely proud of Taylor for her efforts to help others.

Her mum Angie Strachan said: “We had talked about doing this before but I thought she had forgotten.

“She asked me if she could do this and of course I said yes.

“Myself and her dad are so proud of her.

“We just can’t believe she wanted to this to help other girls that have lost their own hair.

“She’s taken our breath away.”

She added: “The thought of not having any hair due to illnesses upsets her so much.”

The Little Princess Trust

Set up in 2006, The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

If your hair donation is in line with our guidelines, it will be sent to our wig manufacturer to form part of one wig…. Posted by The Little Princess Trust on Saturday, April 17, 2021

The Trust relies solely on fundraisers as it receives no formal funding.

It aims to restore youngsters’ confidence and identities with the wigs and through providing emotional support.

Meanwhile, the Trust funds research into better treatments for childhood cancers, and has committed more than £12 million across around 50 projects in the past five years.

It says it is “continually blown away by the staggering sums of money raised by its supporters as well as the tens of thousands of hair donations received each year”.

Donations to Taylor’s fundraiser can be made on her JustGiving page.