Dundee police seize Class A drugs after raid in Douglas area

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A police operation on a street in Douglas in Dundee has been explained after the force said it was carrying out a search warrant and found Class A drugs.

Police said on Thursday that a small quantity of Class A drugs were found after a search on Tuesday night.

Locals reported that police activity continued throughout the day on Wednesday at an address on Balerno Place.

One local resident said: “There were six cars and vans on Tuesday then officers were standing guard on front and back doors of one of the properties through the night.”

Another said they had seen a blue tent near the property and officers in white forensic suits.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers conducted a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Balerno Place, Dundee, on Tuesday, 20 April.

“A small quantity of Class A drugs were found and inquiries remain ongoing.”