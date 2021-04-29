Dundee homeless charity salutes city’s most vulnerable as it prepares to reopen its doors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

When Covid-19 struck, volunteers at the Eagles Wings Trust were terrified about the effects it could have on the people the charity supports.

Their greatest fear was that the city’s most vulnerable community would be among the hardest hit during lockdowns.

Now, a year on from the start of the pandemic, volunteers at the charity says all of the people they help on a daily basis have survived through some of the toughest times.

As they once more prepare to open their doors to offer support, volunteers at the Eagles Wings Trust have been delighted by the number of familiar faces getting in touch.

Charity worker Tony Gibson said: “When this all began we were really fearful about the affect it would have on Dundee’s most vulnerable people – many of them homeless and with addiction issues.

“We really feared the worst and were preparing ourselves for the worst.

“We were very concerned that people we support would be badly affected because of other factors in their lives.

“We were worried that food and fuel poverty as well as other complex needs and difficulties would make make many people so much more susceptible to the virus.

“Amazingly, we have not been told of one person who has contracted the virus.

“We have no idea how this has come about but as we all get together again with the easing of lockdown it’s something we will be confirming and taking a closer look at.”

The charity had been forced to close its regular lunchtime café sessions at the beginning of the first lockdown.

They had been able to open up enough to allow those in need to collect food and other basic necessities at the door of their Douglas Street premises.

But next Wednesday they will fully reopen, with a view to bringing back the night time soup kitchen in Bell Street in June.

Tony said: “We have been able to offer limited services but like everyone else we have had to obey regulations.

“Our staff have worked flat out during the pandemic offering what practical help and support we can as well as giving advice and guidance.

“We are obviously a Christian charity and if someone wanted to talk about God we were able to offer that kind of support to a limited extent as well.

“We just tried to serve the homeless community as well as we could throughout both the lockdowns but it’s great to be open fully once again.”

Tony said the pandemic shone a light on glaring inequalities in Dundee.

He said: “The people who come to us to so for many reasons.

“They are Dundonians like the rest of us but they are Dundonians who are down on their luck for what ever reason and they deserve to be offered help and support.

“We are delighted to be getting back to normal service and to be able to provide continued support for those who need it most.”