Man suffers serious leg injury after being involved in crash at Dundee car meet

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash at a car meet in Dundee.

The incident happened within the Kingsway West Retail Park on Sunday evening, shortly before 10.30pm.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 22-year-old male had suffered a serious leg injury after the collision within the retail park, near to Halfords.

Pictures taken from the incident showed an ambulance crew in attendance.

Sunday’s car meet had proven to be a popular event, with pictures online showing hundreds of people in attendance.

There was still a number of cars within a section of the retail park when the incident took place, before the man was conveyed to hospital.

One motorist who was at the event said there was a “large emergency response” on the scene in the aftermath of what happened.

He added: “I never saw the actual incident but only became aware of what happened when paramedics arrived on the scene.

“There was two ambulance crews at one point, traffic police and also a regular police car in attendance.

“The guy was getting air and lifted onto the stretcher when the police actually arrived, thankfully the boy was awake.

“The paramedics were here for around 15 minutes before he was taken away.

“After the incident the police basically informed everyone else to leave the area.

“By and large everyone had been enjoying themselves from when it started at around 5 or 6pm, it is sad that it ended like this and I hope the lad makes a full recovery.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “A man suffered a serious injury at the Kingsway West Retail Park after an RTC.

“Officers received reports of the incident at around 10.25pm on Sunday May 10.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.22pm on May 9 2021 to attend an incident at Kingsway West Retail Park.

“One paramedic resource was sent to the scene and transported a patient to Ninewells Hospital.”