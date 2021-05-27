Dundee traffic police arrest drivers after early morning operation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An early morning operation by traffic police in Dundee on Thursday saw several vehicles pulled off the road and one man arrested.

Police Scotland officers in Dundee took part in the operation alongside the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The team conducted driver and vehicle safety checks, looking mostly a light goods vehicles.

Officers from Tayside division said the operation had proved successful, with several vehicles prohibited due to defects.