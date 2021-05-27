Dundee traffic police arrest drivers after early morning operation

An early morning operation by traffic police in Dundee on Thursday saw several vehicles pulled off the road and one man arrested.
Police Scotland officers in Dundee took part in the operation alongside the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.
The team conducted driver and vehicle safety checks, looking mostly a light goods vehicles.
Officers from Tayside division said the operation had proved successful, with several vehicles prohibited due to defects.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe