Where the wild things grow: Survey support for Dundee grasslands

The vast majority of the residents of Dundee are in favour of converting some parks and green spaces into naturalised grasslands, a survey shows.

The public consultation by Dundee City Council found that 75% of the city’s population support its current efforts to convert 27 sites across Dundee into natural grasslands, with some even saying that the current efforts are too limited.

Many of those consulted also approved of the sites being used for biodiversity, with a positive response rate of 51% to 70% at each area.

The council first began the new project last summer, designating certain areas as ‘biodiversity zones’ where grass would not be cut and plants would be allowed to grow freely.

Since then, 27 sites have been earmarked for the project, including parts of the city’s oldest park, Magdalen Green.

Other areas proposed for the project include Baxter Park, Dudhope Park, Claverhouse Industrial Estate and Dawson Park.

‘Overwhelming support’ for grasslands

While some have criticised the “untidy” aesthetics, the results of the consultation have shown that there is a wide base of support for the plan.

Neighbourhood Services Convener Councillor Anne Rendall said: “It’s very positive to see the results from the residents around the city on the proposals.

“The overwhelming support for the creation of biodiversity sites and naturalised grasslands in our parks and greenspaces is very encouraging.

“The creation of these areas will help us to meet our biodiversity duty and enhance habitats within our city for a variety of wildlife.

“I’m sure the addition of these sites to our parks will only be another reason to visit the city’s green spaces too.

“Throughout the consultation process, we have continued to engage with local people about the proposed biodiversity and naturalised grasslands in local green spaces and this consultation will be an ongoing process as these areas change and mature.”