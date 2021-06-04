Big Lunch Dundee aims to help people socialise again post-covid

A Dundee charity is hosting a Big Lunch to help people ease into socialising again after lockdown.

Chrysalis, a mental health charity based at Dawson Park, will be taking part in this year’s Big Lunch, to help people who suffer from anxiety ease in to face-to-face interactions again.

The Eden Project launched the Big Lunch in 2009, as an annual get together for communities.

However, this year, the project will specifically focus on bringing people together in a post-pandemic world.

Research from The Eden Project found 58% of Scots are feeling anxious about socialising without restrictions.

While a further 38% believe it will be a long time before they feel comfortable socialising in the same way as they did pre-Covid.

This year, the Big Lunch aims to bring communities together, to allow people to gradually get back to socialising.

Dawson Park

On Monday, Chrysalis will host a Big Lunch at Dawson Park to help people through that anxiety and begin to reconnect.

“It’s about those connections”, said Joyce Cuthbert, a horticultural practitioner for SAMH, based with Chrysalis.

“We’ve created a space where people can come along and connect with the other gardeners, play some pickleball and then have lunch.”

Joyce said she wanted to help people realise it’s possible to share those connections while still staying safe.

She added there had “very definitely” been an increase in social anxiety since the start of the pandemic.

She said: “People are no longer speaking face-to-face. We have been keeping in touch through the first lockdown then with weekly zoom meetings through second lockdown.

“But this is different. This is people connecting or re-connecting.

“It’s a chance for us to just stop and celebrate that. Here we are. We’ve made it to here.”

Re-connecting

Sophie Bridger, manager of the Eden Project Scotland, added: “It’s been an incredibly challenging year, and for many of us, the connections we made in our communities have helped us get through it.

“As we emerge from the toughest of times, we want to support people and communities and as we start to reconnect with the world around us.”

TV presenter and comedian Jo Brand, has been a Big Lunch Ambassador for five years.

She said: “Whilst I’m chomping at the bit to see family and friends again, I certainly won’t be front of the queue dishing out hugs when my local rave club reopens.

“Everyone has their own social road-map to what they will feel comfortable doing.

“We need to remember how to talk to real-life human beings again, so why not start with the human beings next door?”

The Big Lunch will take place across the UK on June 5 and 6.