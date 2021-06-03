Update: Police vehicle damaged after collision near Scott Fyffe roundabout

A police vehicle was left damaged in a crash in Dundee this evening.

Police and ambulance crews were situated on the Scott Fyffe roundabout, off Arbroath Road, after a collision involving three vehicles, at around 8.20pm this evening.

A spokesman for the force confirmed there had been a pursuit earlier in the evening. One person has been arrested following the crash.

The road near to the junction with Greendykes Road remained closed for a number of hours, whilst the damaged police vehicle was removed from the scene.

‘There was some amount of police on the scene’

One man who surveyed the aftermath said the police vehicle had “visible damage” to it’s front, as it sat near to a blue Vauxhall which had collided with a barrier.

“The police vehicle was able to drive away but you could see the damage to the front hood,” he said.

“There was some amount of police on the scene but the other cars looked quite badly damaged as well.

“I heard there had been a pursuit earlier in the evening but I was shocked to see the damage to the police car.”

‘There was police tape erected’

Another man said there had been a large emergency response when he came past just before 9pm.

He added: “There was two police traffic units on the scene, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service.

“There was police tape erected around a section of the Arbroath Road, near the former Lloyds TSB branch.

“The police car looks to have come off the best after the crash, the other two cars are potentially write-offs.

“There was just a crash here at the exact same spot last week.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “A person was apprehended at the locus.

“Police Scotland were involved in the stop of the vehicle on the Arbroath Road, that was involved in the collision.

“Officers were involved in a pursuit earlier in the evening before it was stood down.”