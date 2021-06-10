How to get a Covid test in Dundee as NHS Tayside issue plea to locals

NHS Tayside has urged locals in Dundee to get a test for coronavirus after the city was revealed as the most infected part of Scotland.

They warned that people could be unwittingly spreading the virus to loved ones and others in the community because they have no symptoms.

The health board has a host of options to make getting tested as easy as possible, and they have asked people aim to do a test twice weekly.

How to get a Covid test in Dundee

Public health advice says testing is crucial to breaking chains of transmission and reducing the number of cases.

Across Dundee there are a variety of different ways to be tested, with officials saying people should make it part of their weekly routine.

Drop-in mobile testing

Mobile testing sites are available on a drop-in basis for people with or without coronavirus symptoms.

Menzieshill Community Centre – Mondays

Dundee International Sports Centre – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

Douglas Sports Centre – Thursdays

Dundee City Centre (East Whale Lane Car Park) – Saturdays

Permanent test sites

Testing is also available every day from 8am to 8pm at several permanent sites. People should book a test via NHS inform or by calling 0800 028 2816.

Dudhope Castle, Dundee – Drive-through

Kirkton Community Centre, Dundee – Walk-through

Park Place, Dundee – Walk-through

Lateral flow tests

Lateral flow tests can be collected at permanent and mobile test sites. You can also order free lateral flow tests online to do them at home.

More information is available from NHS Tayside.

Urging people to take up the offer of free tests, NHS Tayside public health director Dr Emma Fletcher said: “Dundee is now the Local Authority most affected by the Covid-19 virus in Scotland and we must all act quickly to break this chain of infection.

“This is a simple plea on behalf of us all here at NHS Tayside and our partner agencies – get tested!

“We know that some people who have the virus will have only mild symptoms or none at all, and that means people are spreading Covid-19 without knowing it every day. They are passing it on to loved ones, friends and out to the wider community.

“And as a result of the increased number of Covid infections, we are sadly seeing increasing numbers of people needing medical care and hospital admission.

“So please get tested. Even if you have already been tested before, please go and get tested again.

“Make it part of your regular routine to test twice a week and that way we can all play our part and keep as safe as we can.”