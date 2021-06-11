‘Security’ to be upped at Dundee clothing bins after contents emptied in car park

Security is to be increased at a Dundee recycling point after contents were emptied across a car park.

A clothing bin at Catherine Street Car Park was emptied by a man, leaving an “unsightly mess”.

Now Dundee City Council has pledged to “increase security” at the bins but did not elaborate as to how this would be done.

‘This isn’t the first time I’ve seen it in this mess’

Members of the public had witnessed a man removing the bins contents whilst leaving a number of items on the ground, near the Eliza Street entrance.

Mark Neave, 31, who lives on the street said the area was in a mess after the incident, last week.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve seen it in this mess,” he said.

“I wasn’t bothered that the person had taken the clothes as he maybe needed them, it was more the fact he left everything else just scattered across the street.

“It is unsightly it’s been left like this. After he left we closed the bin up as we were concerned kids might have climbed into it.”

‘It’s not a great reflection on the whole area’

Graeme Murray who lives locally to the area said he had seen the recycling point in worse conditions.

He added: “It’s a shame it’s been left like this, it’s not a great reflection on the whole area.

“We use this recycling point quite regularly and I’ve actually seen it in worse states than this.

“There maybe is a case for the bins to be emptied more often given some of the bins are overflowing.

“One of the bins has been under repair for a few weeks now as well.”

Another man who did not wish to be named confirmed he had also seen a male emptying the items out.

‘I feel sorry for the residents’

“It has been left in a horrendous mess,” he said.

“There are some issues with carboard overflowing as well, but seeing all these clothes on the floor just brings the area down.”

“They are council bins but how can anyone legislate for someone just emptying the contents out and leaving it across the car park?

“No one is begrudging if the person needed the clothes but put the rest of the stuff back like you left it.

“I feel sorry for the residents living in the houses opposite looking onto this mess.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added: “We are looking into the matter and we are in the process of increasing the security of the units.

“We are looking into other methods which may also help.”