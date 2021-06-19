Police remove vehicle ‘abandoned’ near busy Dundee road

Police Scotland were forced to get a car uplifted after it was dumped outside Baxter Park yesterday afternoon.

Officers were out on routine patrol when they discovered the vehicle abandoned on Pitkerro Road, at around 3pm.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the vehicle was left mounted on the kerb, near to the junction with Baxter Park Terrace.

Police Scotland advised the vehicle has not been reported stolen as officers checked for details.

One local resident said it was “peculiar” after he heard the vehicle hadn’t been stolen.

He added: “My immediate thought was someone had broken down or gone with someone to get the necessaries to get it uplifted.

“No one came back, whilst the police checked the car over and they got it uplifted.

“It is peculiar that it hasn’t been reported stolen. Either that or the persons come back eventually to find their car has been uplifted by the police.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “While on routine patrol on Friday, 18 June, 2021, officers found an abandoned vehicle in Pitkerro Road, Dundee.

“The vehicle was removed as it was causing an obstruction.”