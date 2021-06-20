Dundee pooch ‘lucky to be alive’ after it was mauled in street attack

A pensioner has been left “terrified” after her pet was brutally attacked by another dog.

Eunice Gow, was walking along Caird Avenue on Saturday afternoon when Bobby, a Shih Tzu, was attacked by a much larger dog – believed to be an XL Bully.

The shocking scenes at the weekend saw members of the public attempt to intervene as they tired to break Bobby free from the clutches of the other animal.

‘I dread to think what could have happened’

Couple, Sharon and Dannii Finlayson fear if Eunice hadn’t been on the main road the situation could have been worse.

Speaking on behalf of their family member they thanked the public who intervened during the “shocking” incident.

“I dread to think what could have happened if this was on a quieter street,” Sharon said.

“Eunice is 83 herself and could have been attacked. The guy who had the dog had no control over it.

“It was an XL Bully dog, the ones with the big muscles. The guy had the dog on a harness lead but it just dragged him down towards Bobby.

“Members of the public intervened and we can’t thank them enough for their help.”

Bobby, 8, was rushed to Parkside Vets on Kings Cross Road where it was deemed he was “lucky to be alive” following the incident.

Sharon added: “Bobby was taken to the vets by strangers who helped my gran carry the dog.

“The vets have said he is lucky to be alive and it was described as a ‘kill attack’.”

The man who was in possession of other dog left the scene as members of the public videoed a section of the incident.

Footage shows the man losing control of the dog again as the animals run’s to the bottom of Caird Avenue towards Moncur Crescent.

“Witnesses have been saying the harness for the XL Bully was far too big.

“The guy in possession of the dog was more concerned about getting the dog away from the scene,” Sharon explained.

“People who have these big dogs need to be better trained in controlling them. I honestly fear this could easily happen again.

“We contacted the police and they’ve advised because it was a dog on dog attack they couldn’t do anything and we were informed to contact the dog warden on Monday.”

Bobby trying to recover

Shortly after the incident the family released some of the footage online in their attempts to identify the other animal and its owner on social media.

Sharon added: “Bobby is now resting at our house, we have an enclosed garden to make him feel safe.

“My gran is now terrified to take him on walks again due to this and other elderly residents are in the same boat with their own dogs.

“Bobby was in the vets for over three hours and they’ve patched him up but his paw is mangled and it’s restricting him from walking as well.

“People have been commenting on the video just saying it’s shocking what’s happened.”

Police Scotland have confirmed they were contacted in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman added: “We were made aware of a dog on dog attack on Caird Avenue in Dundee around 3.50pm on Saturday 19 June.

“Advice was given to contact the local dog warden.”