Biker taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on busy Dundee road

A motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Dundee.

Police Scotland closed off a section of the Drumgeith Road for around an hour on Tuesday, after a collision involving a car and a motorbike, shortly after 5.30pm.

A spokeswoman confirmed a 35-year-old rider was taken to hospital, with his injuries described as “serious but not life-threatening”.

Tayside Police confirmed an off-road scrambler motorbike was involved as they issued an appeal about the dangers of using these bikes on the road.

Traffic was redirected along Whitfield Drive as police conducted their inquiries on Tuesday.

“We were coming along maybe just in the aftermath and the police sent us along Whitfield Drive,” one driver said.

“I was aware the rider of the bike was seriously hurt during the incident.

“Thankfully his injuries aren’t life threatening but I’m sure those involved or witnessed it must have got a fright.”

Road closed

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “We received a report of a crash between a car and a motorbike on Drumgeith Road, Dundee, around 5.35pm on Tuesday June 22.

“A 35-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury.

“The road was closed for around one hour.”

Risking lives

Dundee local area commander, chief inspector Ross Fitzgerald, highlighted the dangers of off-road bikes.

“We receive complaints regularly from residents who suffer from anti-social or illegal use of motorbikes, both on and off-road,” he said.

“Officers are continuing to carry out intelligence-led patrols in identified hotspot areas throughout the city to deal with these issues.

“We are also concerned with the safety implications of these bikes being used in an unsafe fashion, and without proper safety equipment.

“These riders are not only risking the lives of others, but are also potentially putting their own life at risk.”