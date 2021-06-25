Aberdour residents left without water for hours as burst pipe disrupts supply

Residents of a small Fife town were left without water on Friday night after a burst pipe caused disruption to the local supply.

Scottish Water informed Aberdour residents about the issue as engineers worked to fix it.

The company also warned people in the area they may also experience low pressure and discoloured water.

‘Interruption to the water supply’

A statement posted on the Scottish Water website earlier this evening reads: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Aberdour.

“The full repair will take an estimated three hours from now to complete.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.

“We expect it will take up to an hour for all customers to have normal water supply restored.

“While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

“If you require additional support, please use this link to sign up as a Priority Services Customer.”