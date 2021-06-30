Newly restored 75-year-old model of Port of Dundee unveiled

An “incredible reminder” of Dundee’s ever-changing waterfront is back where it belongs.

The newly-restored model of the Port of Dundee has been placed back on the HMS Unicorn, which is docked in the city.

And it has now been unveiled by the Unicorn Preservation Society, set up to conserve the historic ship as a museum.

It shows the layout of Dundee’s waterfront with some iconic pieces from the city’s history including the Royal Arch and Earl Grey Dock.

The ship has also been undergoing a massive conservation effort to try and slow the rotting process, with plans to move the nearly 200-year old HMS Unicorn into dry dock.

Built in 1945, the model had badly deteriorated over the past 75 years.

But it has been restored to its original appearance by Will Murray at the Scottish Conservation Studio.

The work follows funding from the Association of Independent Museums (AIM) Remedial Conservation Grant Scheme and the Pilgrim Trust.

jwplayer 5f4Qx8u5

‘Unique maritime treasures’

Leader of Dundee City Council, John Alexander, said: “The restored model is an incredible reminder of how much the city’s waterfront has changed but how some of our unique maritime treasures have remained an important part of the landscape – from HMS Unicorn and the North Carr Lightship to the RRS Discovery.”

Councillor Mark Flynn, added: “The Unicorn is an incredible asset to the city, and it was great to be able to get on board to discuss their ongoing work to preserve the ship and enhance the visitor experience.

“It is a unique ship with a unique history and we’re proud that she calls Dundee home.

“The staff and volunteers have done a tremendous job and I look forward to working with them to deliver on their ambitions for the future.”

Port of Dundee’s story

The model will help tell the Port of Dundee’s ever-changing story as the Unicorn Preservation Society prepares for Project Safe Haven.

This is a major development project that will shape the East Graving Dock, creating an impressive maritime heritage experience.

Catherine Erskine, chair of the Unicorn Preservation Society said: “It is wonderful news that the model has been restored to its former glory and we are extremely grateful to AIM and the Pilgrim Trust for making this possible.

“The model will help to tell the story of Dundee’s historic waterfront and show how the city has changed over the last 75 years.”

You can find out more about the work here.