Dundee Cyclathon hopes to tap lockdown biking boom

The 17th annual Dundee Cyclathon will be held in September.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse, this years event will be held from September 5 to 19, in aid of the STV Children’s Appeal.

Running this year as a virtual cycling event, the fundraiser is open to all entrants from aged five and up. People can enter as individuals, groups, clubs, schools, and colleges and universities.

Cyclists will set their own targets of how far and where they would like to cycle – including indoors on exercise bikes – during the two week period.

Cyclathon organiser, Rotarian Ian Balgowan, said: “We are looking forward to a record turnout for this year’s Cyclathon.

“During lockdown, around 1.3 million people in the UK have bought bikes.

“This provides a fantastic opportunity for a large number of cyclists from Dundee, the surrounding regions and further afield to get out and about and have fun, while raising money to support those children in Scotland who are in desperate need of our help.”

Supporting children

All funds raised will go towards the STV Children’s Appeal.

One in four children in Scotland currently live in poverty – a figure which is drastically growing due to the Covid pandemic.

The appeal supports these children through a number of programmes, which include supporting food insecurity and mental health programmes.

Dundee schools have already begun to form teams to enter the Cyclathon, with the Morgan Academy being one of the first schools off the mark.

Sohana Saghir, a pupil at the academy, said: “I cannot wait to take part in the Cyclathon and take on the challenge since I have not done something like this before.

“I believe it is very important to raise money for the STV Appeal because no child in Scotland should be discriminated against due to a background of poverty.

“Every child in Scotland should be able to have the best start in life and what better way could there be to raise money for charity while keeping active.”

Teacher Iain Ross added: “Taking part in the Cyclathon pushes each pupil as an individual and enables them to benefit worthwhile charities like the STV Children’s Appeal.

“Their involvement will make a difference to so many people.

“I am encouraging all pupils at the school to get involved so that they can see for themselves the immense difference they can make.”

You can find out more about the Cyclathon, or register for the event here.