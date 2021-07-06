Man taken to hospital after River Tay rescue

Emergency services, including a search and rescue helicopter, pulled a man to safety from the River Tay in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Fife end of the Tay Road Bridge at around 2.15am.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said that they were alerted by Police Scotland that a man was in the water.

Helicopter joined search

He said: “Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched, coastguard teams from Dundee and Angus were in attendance and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick joined the search.

“After a search, the crew of the inshore lifeboat from Broughty Ferry located the man and were able to pull him on board.

“He was taken by the crew to the lifeboat station at Broughty Ferry where he was handed over to a waiting ambulance.

“The man was then taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

The full extent of the man’s injuries is unknown but it is understood he was conscious and breathing when rescued and believed to be in a stable condition.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a man in the River Tay near the Tay Bride around 2.15am on Tuesday July 6.

“The man was recovered from the water and has was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

The northbound lane of the Tay Road Bridge was closed during the rescue.