Dundee Music Walk of Fame to hold tribute show to city’s musicians

Dundee Music Walk of Fame is to stage a tribute show honouring the talent whose names are to be celebrated in stone at the heart of the city.

The Last Waltz is being hosted later this year by the Dundee Music History Group.

As part of the celebration around its Walk of Fame project, the show will induct those who have made a significant contribution to Dundee’s music scene.

It takes place at Club 83 on October 16.

The show runs from 1pm to 9pm, followed by an after party.

The walk is to be sited at the north entrance to the Overgate shopping centre.

Engraved granite slabs bearing the names of inductees are to be laid there. An accompanying app will give music fans more information about those honoured.

Once established, the hall of fame also aims to support city centre performance opportunities for local buskers and performing arts groups throughout the year.

The final list of 74 inductees includes bands, promoters and venues.

Hall of Fame inductees

The Music Hall of Fame is the idea of Jake McDonough, who serves as the chairman of Dundee Music Group.

The group raised more than £4,000 to create the permanent tribute beside the Overgate.

Musicians such as Michael Marra, Dougie Martin, Billy MacKenzie and Sheena Wellington are among those being inducted in this phase of the project, which focuses on musicians from 1950-1999.

At the October celebration, tribute bands will play some of the inductees’ best loved songs in front of what organisers hope will be a sell-out audience.

Jake said: “Because the lockdown rules have affected live music, local musicians are so keen to play again.

“Our tribute event celebrates Dundee’s own home-grown heroes. It also provides an opportunity to thank them and get rid of any Covid cobwebs.

“Some of our inductees, such as The Honours, Black Diamonds, Sleaz Band and Mafia have been playing since the 60’s and 70’s.

“They deserve recognition for their lifelong contribution to Dundee music.

“Our gig, The Last Waltz, will provide a unique occasion to meet and play with old friends.”

You can purchase tickets for the event from Jake at dundeehistorygroup@gmail.com