A90 speed restrictions north of Dundee to remain until end of the year

Temporary speed limits on the A90 from Dundee to Forfar are here to stay until this winter – almost two years after they were enforced

The speed restrictions have been in place since March last year, to allow construction traffic access to SSE’s Seagreeen wind energy site.

The temporary speed limit signs are on the A90 north from Dundee towards Forfar, just before Inverarity.

Restrictions initially limit drivers to 50mph, then drops to 30mph. The stretch is normally national speed limit.

This is to allow Seagreen construction traffic using the Moatmill junction off the A90 North to safely enter and leave the SSE renewables project site.

Work is under way to install 19km of underground cabling to connect the Seagreen wind farm to the national grid.

The cables will run from Carnoustie to a new dedicated substation currently under construction in Tealing.

SSE Renewables project manager for Seagreen, Steven Reid, the speed restrictions are also in place to protect road users.

“The construction of the Seagreen Onshore Substation has required an increase of traffic using the Moatmill junction, including HGVs bringing essential plant and equipment to our site,” he said.

“HGVs typically take longer to turn and accelerate or de-accelerate, so the restriction in speed is in place to allow the traffic leaving and joining the A90 carriageway to do so in a more safer manner so as to protect all road users including our workforce.”

SSE have advised that the restrictions are expected to be in place until the end of the year.

Steven said: “We expect the restriction to be in place until the end of 2021, when traffic associated with the construction is expected to significantly reduce ahead of the planned completion of the project in the first quarter of 2022.

“The removal of the speed limit will be undertaken in consultation with BEAR Scotland.

“We’d like to thank local residents and road users for their patience and understanding in respect of this important safety measure.”

SSE said they are in regular communication with local residents, the community council and councillors about the works as they progress, with speed restriction signs being regularly discussed.

A spokeswoman for BEAR Scotland also advised that the speed restrictions are set to be in place until the end of October this year.

She said: “Temporary speed restrictions have been in place over a short section of the A90 north of Dundee since March last year to help accommodate the safer movement of vehicles entering and exiting SSE’s Seagreen wind energy site.

“Restrictions have been in place since March 2020 and are expected to remain until the end of this year.”