Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Tayside lifesaving water safety equipment damaged over sunny weekend

By Katy Scott
July 19 2021, 4.53pm Updated: July 19 2021, 4.55pm
tayside lifesaving equipment
Youths ripped out the life rings and threw them into the water at Broughty Ferry Harbour.

Lifesaving water safety equipment was reported damaged and missing along the River Tay over the weekend.

Tay Coastwatch relayed the damage on Twitter, urging anyone who spots vandals to report them.

Volunteers discovered the damage during their regular patrols.  Sunday evening checks found that numerous life rings were damaged and 14 rescue poles were missing.

The thefts appear to be focused along the Riverside Drive area.

The damaged life rings required essential maintenance, as some were cracked and faulty.

‘Every second counts’

The faulty life rings would not work in the event of an emergency, which has raised fears that lives are being put at risk.

Coastal Operations Area Commander Ross Greenhill said: “Every single second counts when someone is in difficulty in the water and therefore the reckless act of stealing or damaging a life ring or throw line could be the difference between someone surviving or not.

“Life rings and throw lines are situated along the coast and are there to be thrown to a person in the water to prevent them from drowning.

“Think twice before you damage or remove this vital life-saving equipment – remember it could be your friend or family member that needs saving.”

People who see someone in trouble at the coast or at sea should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Anyone who witnesses theft or interference with the lifesaving equipment is encouraged to contact the police on 101.

People can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Coastwatch Tay is a small team of uniformed volunteers who keep watch over activities on the Tay estuary.

This includes beaches, harbours and wildlife throughout Broughty Ferry, Tayport, Tentsmuir and Monifieth.

The team was formed in 2009 as an autonomous, volunteer-run coastal safety and monitoring organisation.

The mobile coastal safety patrols involve inspecting life saving equipment and providing water safety advice and information to the public.

Tay Coastwatch is affiliated to the Sea Safety Group, which is an association of independent coastwatch stations operating across the United Kingdom.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier