Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Two arrests after police raid Dundee flat

By James Simpson
July 21 2021, 1.13pm Updated: July 21 2021, 2.11pm

A dozen police officers swarmed a block of flats in Dundee during a raid on Wednesday morning.

Four police vehicles were stationed around the Ancrum Court multi in Lochee from around 9am and two people were later taken away in handcuffs.

A number of police vans were at Ancrum Court.

One witness said she saw a man and a woman being led away from the scene while police left with evidence bags.

Police later confirmed two people have been arrested.

The witness added: “I’d be lying if I said I was shocked with what happened today, the police are here all the time.

One man was taken away by police.

“There were 12 officers at one point and at least four police vans but I only saw two people getting put into police vehicles.”

Another man who lives in neighbouring Burnside Court said the raid lasted for a few hours.

Police leaving the scene.

He added: “There were four police vans and my immediate thought was it was a raid, given how long the police stuck around.

“The police left the scene at around 11am and I also saw two people getting taken away by officers.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a search warrant at an address in Ancrum Court, Dundee, during the morning of Wednesday July, 21.

“Two people have been arrested and inquiries remain ongoing.”

