Dundee police seize cocaine and cannabis worth over £6K in Douglas raid

Drugs with an estimated value of more than £6,000 have been seized by police in Dundee as part of an ongoing crime reduction effort.

Officers carried out searches on Douglas Road on Monday, as part of Operation Argonite.

Cocaine valued at about £2,000 and cannabis worth about £4,100 was recovered.

Money and other items allegedly related to the distribution of drugs were also found.

One man arrested

Officers say a 31 year-old-man has been charged in connection with drug-dealing and other offences.

He is due to appear in a court at a later date.

Sergeant Lucy Cameron from the Operation Argonite team said: “While this type of action is an obvious example of the work being carried out in our communities with the assistance of the public, our ongoing operation is looking at other types of crime, not just those related to drugs.

“We will continue to strengthen our partnership working in order to provide support to those who are vulnerable or open to exploitation, and protect the wider public as well.”