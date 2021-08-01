Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Design images reveal ‘game-changing’ upgrades to Broughty Ferry Esplanade to Monifieth

By Jake Keith
August 1 2021, 7.10am Updated: August 1 2021, 12.58pm
The Esplanade is to get a major revamp
Design images have revealed what a major upgrade to the waterfront between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth could look like.

The £9 million project will likely start in autumn, possibly as early as October, and take around 18 months to complete.

It will see the area transformed into a more modern seafront with better access for pedestrians and cyclists.

‘Game-changer’ will boost area

A cycle route and path will be created through Broughty Ferry’s Castle Green to Windmill Gardens and the street connecting these, Mill Street, is to be shut to traffic.

