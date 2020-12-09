Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at house in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been rushed to hospital with suspected stab wounds and a man arrested after a disturbance at a house in Dunfermline.

The incident happened shortly after 9am this morning at a property in Leishman Drive in Dunfermline.

One male has been arrested.

Police have sealed off the road as forensics officers and police continue to investigate the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Leishman Drive in Dunfermline around 9.10am on Wednesday, December 9.

“A 42-year-old woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”