Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at house in Fife

A woman has been rushed to hospital with suspected stab wounds and a man arrested after a disturbance at a house in Dunfermline.
The incident happened shortly after 9am this morning at a property in Leishman Drive in Dunfermline.
One male has been arrested.
Police have sealed off the road as forensics officers and police continue to investigate the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property on Leishman Drive in Dunfermline around 9.10am on Wednesday, December 9.
“A 42-year-old woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
