B&M store and garden centre plans unveiled for former Dobbies site

Plans to build a new B&M store, garden centre and drive-thru Costa restaurant on two vacant sites in Dalgety Bay and creating at least 48 new jobs, have been revealed by developers.

A planning application has been submitted by B & M Retail Ltd., to redevelop the former Dobbies Garden Centre site at the corner of Ridge Way and Western Approach Road in the town, while the drive-thru will be site on a vacant plot just yards away on Ridge Way.

In a design statement submitted to Fife Council planners, retail giant B&M, which already has more than 620 stores across the UK, outlined its design for Dalgety Bay proposal.

These include demolition of the existing main building and associated properties to make way for a new retail store, associated warehouse space and a garden centre outlet which will transform the site and provide the 2,508 sq mtr of retail space.

Provision will also be provided for 114 customer parking spaces within the site boundary.

The company said it had been “seeking representation in the area for some time but until now had not found suitable sites elsewhere in either Dalgety Bay or neighbouring Inverkeithing”, while further afield, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy were already served with its stores.

The new plans end months of speculation as to who would be taking over the vacant plot and what the empty site could be used for following the closure of the Dobbies store in February, 2020.

News of the planning proposal has been greeted with enthusiasm my scores of locals posting on social media with many hoping to see a swift redevelopment of the vacant and dilapidated site.

Martin Kennedy wrote: “Just glad that something is happening with it, we have seen it getting used as a fly tipping ground right up until the Harris fencing was put up to counter that. Good news all round.”

Mike Paton, added:“Great to hear, the sooner the better.”

Meanwhile, Costa, which already has planning permission, granted in 2019, for land adjacent to the proposed B&M site, has now submitted revised plans for a bigger two-storey facility which will include a drive thru and café facility on the ground floor as well as a gym on the upper floor level.

The development will also increase the number of car parking spaces from 44 to 50 for customers.