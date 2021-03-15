Dalgety Bay beach: Work to remove radioactive waste hit by further delay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Long-overdue work to clear radioactive waste from a Fife beach is on hold until at least July, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

Politicians reacted with fury after confirmation of further delays to the 11-year wait to rid Dalgety Bay of hazardous radium.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley and SNP MP Neale Hanvey have now called for clarity after the Ministry of Defence and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) adopted “contradictory positions” on the issue.

The MoD said its contractor had applied to the environment watchdog for the required clean-up permit in November.

However, environment agency Sepa insists it has not received all of the paperwork it needs to grant permission for the £10.5 million work and it could take up to four months to process the application once they do receive it.

Meanwhile, Dalgety Bay beach is still contaminated with hazardous radium from scrapped aircraft instrument panels and remains fenced off.

The MoD said discussions with Sepa are ongoing and has now given an expected start date of July 1.

We’ve heard it all before. Neale Hanvey MP.

Minister of state for defence procurement, Jeremy Quin MP, said in a letter to Mr Hanvey that he looked forward to “the submission of the final elements of the application”.

‘Clear inconsistency’

The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP said there was a “clear inconsistency” between the MoD’s claims and Sepa’s position.

He expressed “serious alarm” at the failure to obtain the licences in time for the original start date.

“The minister had the gall to tell me they are looking forward to work getting under way in the summer,” Mr Hanvey said.

“We’ve heard it all before.

“I think folk in Dalgety Bay can be forgiven for being sceptical about the MoD’s promises.

“Although it must be said, this is the first time there has been such a clear inconsistency between the MoD’s claims and the truth as set out by Sepa.

“The MoD must face up to its responsibilities and understand that no amount of mealy-mouthed excuses will make this issue go away.”

The situation has been going on for 11 years.” Alex Rowley MSP.

Mr Rowley, meanwhile, has written to the MoD and Sepa asking what they will do to address the delays.

“The situation has been going on for 11 years,” he said.

“Further delays will come as a blow to residents and continue to cause damage to the environment along the coastline.

“It is quite simply not acceptable.

“This has dragged on long enough and it is time the beach was cleaned of this toxic material.”

‘Disappointed start date will be missed’

Sepa’s radioactive substances manager, Dr Paul Dale, is disappointed the April 1 start date will be missed.

“The MoD contractor cannot start work to remediate the site until an EASR 18 permit is in place from Sepa,” he said.

“That cannot be provided until we have received the application.”

Dr Dale said the application should include a variety of documents, including details of how the removal of waste will be monitored.

“While the MoD has applied for some permits from Sepa for the works, we have not received an application for an EASR 18 permit from the MoD’s contractor,” he said.

“Once an EASR 18 permit application has been received, Sepa has up to four months to determine the outcome.

“We will aim to do so as quickly as possible.”

“We look forward to this work getting under way as soon as possible.” MoD spokesperson.

Sepa’s experts speak to contractor Balfour Beatty every two weeks about Dalgety Bay beach to help them progress.

“The area is still subject to advisory signage and access restrictions remain in place,” Dr Dale said.

“In addition the MoD contractor continues to monitor the beach on a monthly basis.”

An MoD spokesperson added: “Balfour Beatty submitted their application to Sepa on Friday November 20, 2020.

“We understand there are elements to the application which Balfour Beatty is working through with Sepa.

“Preliminary work is under way on the site and subject to a licence being granted Balfour Beatty expects the clear up to commence on July 1, 2021.

“We look forward to this work getting under way as soon as possible.”