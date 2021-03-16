StAnza: Scotland’s international poetry festival’s first online event hailed a success

Something went wrong - please try again later.

StAnza, Scotland’s international poetry festival, has been hailed a huge success despite the challenges of Covid-19.

The annual event moved online this year in response to the pandemic.

But festival organisers say this did not detract from its outcome, with the opening night alone attracting more than double its normal audience.

StAnza finished on Sunday after more than 80 events held over nine days.

Festival director Eleanor Livingstone said she was thrilled the festival had brought joy to so many.

“We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm with which people embraced our online hybrid event,” she said.

The online gala showcased a selection of poems, film, art and music.

It included readings from Zambian-born writer Saili Katebe and award-winning Australian broadcaster Jane Longhurst.

There was also music from Glasgow-based folk singer, songwriter and ukulele player Claire Hastings.

Other events involved open mic events, films, music, exhibitions and installations involving more than 100 artists.

Alan Bett, Creative Scotland’s head of literature and publishing said StAnza organisers had adapted to change to deliver a strong programme.

“The online offering, with mainly free-to-access events, will have opened the festival up to many who otherwise would have been unable to attend,” he said.

StAnza is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland and the St Andrews Community Trust.