Fife sailing, tennis and bowling clubs handed Lottery cash boost

A trio of Fife sports clubs have been handed a welcome cash boost thanks to grant funding from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland.

Duffus Tennis Club will be using its £10,000 grant to resurface four courts with artificial turf and install new floodlights.

Largo Bay Sailing Club has gained £7,000 to replace its safety boat and Balgonie Bowling Club will be able to pay for a new grass cutting machine thanks to £4,900 from the National Lottery Community Fund, in partnership with sportscotland.

Donald Aitken, Commodore of Largo Bay Sailing Club, said: “We are delighted to receive the financial support from Awards for All.

“This will help the club to achieve one of its new objectives, which is to provide facilities and equipment that can be used by a wider section of the community.

“More people in the community have taken to water-based activity during the pandemic and we, as a local organisation, want to ensure this level of activity continues by making our facilities more modern, safe and up-to-date.

“The funds are part of our aim to purchase a new and lightweight safety boat and recovery winch.

“This will allow launching and recovery using fewer people and in a safer and more controlled environment.”

Tennis court revamp will be ace

Jim Lambie, club president of Duffus Tennis Club, said: “The new courts will offer an improved, state-of-the art facility for the local community, open to all throughout the year.

“With the 2021 tennis season starting soon, we encourage everyone to go to www.duffustennisclub.org for more details about how to join the club, to book the courts and to find out about coaching.”

The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland chair, Kate Still, said: “It’s great to see such a variety of projects being funded to help people as they continue to be affected by the pandemic.

“We know that even a small amount of money can really help to change lives and, as a funder, our priority is to ensure that National Lottery money continues to flow to charities, voluntary sector organisations and grassroot groups across Scotland.”