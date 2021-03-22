Police forced to contend with ‘ridiculous’ youth disorder and anti-social behaviour in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Fife have pleaded with parents and guardians to help them contend with large gatherings of unruly youths at weekends.

Saturday night was one of the most problematic of the year so far, with officers in south west Fife responding to what they themselves described on social media as a “ridiculous amount” of youth disorder and anti-social behaviour in certain areas.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they had been called out to a number of small deliberate fires throughout the area on Friday and Saturday night, coming just days after two boys – aged just 13 and 14 – were reported for wilful fire-raising in relation to a recent blaze at Rosyth Rugby Club.

One of the worst affected areas on Saturday evening was Melville Street in Lochgelly, where officers were called to disperse a group of youths who had congregated in the area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said officers in the Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and south west Fife areas had been forced to spend most of their shift tackling anti-social behaviour.

“Unfortunately little respect is being shown for public property and local residents,” the spokesperson added.

Cowdenbeath Conservative councillor Darren Watt was saddened to hear news of further trouble in his ward, describing the situation as “deeply disappointing”.

“Although we can all appreciate how difficult it is for young people right now, there is no excuse for mindless vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”

Local man John Harrison was just one of dozens of people who took to social media to vent their anger.

“This is happening all over, on a regular basis,” he stressed.

“People are getting fed up.”

There has been a renewed focus on anti-social behaviour in south west Fife in particular in recent weeks, with police revealing that offenders have been charged in connection with the theft of a defibrillator in Inverkeithing High Street and windows being smashed at King’s Road Primary School in Rosyth.

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour or youth disorder should report incidents via 101.