Police hunt man who tried to steal two dogs from owner in Fife street

Police in Fife are warning dog owners to be on their guard after a man attempted to steal two dogs from their owner in broad daylight.

The incident happened at around 8.30am on Monday, March 22 in a Dunfermline street.

The owner of the dogs was walking between Fillan Street and Serf Avenue, in the town when she was approached by a man who then attempted to remove the leads from her dogs, in what police are treating as an attempted theft.

The man responsible made off empty handed and was seen to enter a white coloured Ford Transit van parked nearby.

Police say the van in question was also visibly rusty suggesting it may be an older vehicle.

The suspect is described as being white, in his late 20’s around 6ft tall and of slim build, with dark coloured hair and was wearing a black hooded top and a black mask.

Officers investigating the incident have issued a warning to dog owners in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, unwanted approaches or similar incidents to Police without undue delay.

They have also appealed for anyone who saw the suspect or was in the area at the time to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0849 of Monday, 22 March, 2021. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.