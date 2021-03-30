Woman cut from car and taken to hospital following Burntisland crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman had to be cut from her car and taken to hospital following a crash in Burntisland on Tuesday morning.

Police, paramedics and two fire appliances rushed to the the scene at the junction of Kirkton Road and Broomhill Avenue in the town following a collision involving a Peugeot 308 and BMW just after 11am on Tuesday morning.

Officers closed the road and set up local diversions to allow emergency crews to attend to the two drivers.

Stagecoach East Scotland also diverted buses via Crowell Road.

Witnesses said initial efforts to get the female driver out of the Peugeot, which had careered off the road before striking an electrical box, were unsuccessful.

However, fire crews eventually freed the woman after using specialist cutting equipment to remove the roof and rear of the vehicle.

She was attended to by paramedics at the scene before being taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

One Kirkton Road resident living just yards from the scene of the crash said it’s just the latest in a long line of incidents.

“I initially heard a very loud bang and jumping up to look out of the window saw the immediate aftermath of the collision with the red Peugeot wedged up against the telephone electrical box,” she said.

“Within minutes the street was full of emergency vehicles with fire engines, ambulances and police vehicles right along the street.

“I watched fire fighters cut the door and then the hatchback area of the car open but the driver was still stuck in the vehicle.

Fife Service 7 cannot serve Kirkton Road in Burnisland due to an ongoing Police incident. Diversion via Cromwell Road in both directions apologies. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) March 30, 2021

“Then they cut the roof off and managed to free her.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years and it’s a bad road for accidents and this is just the latest.”

Another resident, added: “I heard the bang and initially thought it was a car backfiring but then saw all the blue lights of the emergency vehicles.

“Luckily one of the drivers was walking about and talking to police officers while efforts were continuing to free the driver of the other car.”

A police spokesman said: “About 11.09am today, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, police and other emergency services were called to the report of a two-car road traffic crash in Broomhill Avenue in Burntisland.

“A BMW car and a Peugeot car were in collision.

“The driver of the BMW was uninjured.

“The female driver of the Peugeot was checked over by ambulance personnel on scene and then went to hospital for a precautionary assessment.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.03am to reports road traffic collision involving one vehicle at Kirkton Road in Burntisland.

“Two appliances were sent from Burntisland and Kirkcaldy stations to assist paramedics at the scene.”