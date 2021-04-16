Man arrested after firearm reports in Halbeath, Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Armed police were called to a park and ride in Fife after reports that a man was in possession of a firearm.

The alarm was raised at around 3pm on Friday, near to Halbeath Park and Ride, on Friday, as shocked locals saw an armed response on Halbeath Road.

Police Scotland confirmed a man was traced in connection with the incident but “no firearm was recovered” after officers conducted a search.

A spokeswoman said a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

She added: “We received a report of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm, near to Halbeath Park and Ride in Dunfermline at about 3pm on Friday April 16th.

“Armed officers attended and the man was traced, no firearm was recovered following a search.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the matter and a report will be submitted to fiscal in due course.”