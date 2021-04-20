‘We are delighted’: Urgent tower repairs at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk following £17,500 funding boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Urgent repairs will be carried out at the historic Kirkcaldy Old Kirk tower, thanks to a major funding boost.

Two grants totalling £17,500 will help safeguard the ancient building, which has overlooked the town for more than 800 years.

Repairs to the roof and windows will also be carried out.

The National Churches Trust awarded £10,000, while the remaining £7,500 is from the Wolfson Foundation, which supports education, culture and health.

The funds will bolster the work of Kirkcaldy Old Kirk Trust, which is restoring the well-known landmark.

This will help to secure the future of the ancient tower.” Rosemary Potter.

Standing in the town centre, it enjoys panoramic views over Kirkcaldy and the Firth of Forth.

The trust hopes it will play a key role in the promotion of tourism in the town as a result.

Chairwoman Rosemary Potter said: “We at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk Trust are delighted to have this welcome support for our tower restoration project from the National Churches Trust, and the further assistance from the Wolfson Foundation.

“This will help to secure the future of the ancient tower as a well-loved landmark in our town centre and inspire local people and visitors to connect with their heritage.”

Kirkcaldy’s oldest building

The B-listed church is the oldest building in continuous use in Kirkcaldy.

And it is used today as a non-denomination Christian building.

Founded by Columban monks from Iona in the seventh century, it was re-consecrated by the Catholic Bishop de Bernham in 1244.

Renowned economist and philosopher Adam Smith was baptised there almost 300 years ago.

Mrs Potter added: “We have recently seen the first services back in the church since Christmas and it is fitting that this tangible symbol of hope that has watched over the town for more than eight centuries will shortly be brought to renewed life after such a difficult year.

“We are grateful to the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation for investing in Kirkcaldy’s future in this way.

“And we hope visitors to this church where Adam Smith was baptised in 1723 will enjoy climbing the 100 steps for the special panoramic view out to sea.”

Unique local heritage

BBC broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards is vice president of the National Churches Trust and praised the Kirkcaldy project.

“I’m delighted that Kirkcaldy Old Kirk is being helped with a £10,000 National Churches Trust cornerstone grant.

“The grant will facilitate tower repairs including roof and window repairs.

“The grant will safeguard unique local heritage and help Kirkcaldy Old Kirk continue to be of service to local people as we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

‘Remarkable and wonderful buildings’

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said the funds were important.

He added: “Churches play a central role in the spiritual life of a community.

“But they are also an integral, much loved part of our cultural heritage.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the National Churches Trust on this important programme supporting the preservation of these remarkable and wonderful buildings.”

The Old Kirk is one of 67 churches and chapels across the UK to receive funding.