Former piggery is site of plans for 200 new homes in Fife

Plans have been submitted for up to 200 new homes on a residential estate in Fife that was once home to a piggery.

An application in principle for 200 homes has been submitted to Fife Council’s planning team by the Mansion House Group.

Bosses at the company have recently acquired the site at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, and are seeking approval to turn the “roughly rectangular area” into residential homes.

“The applicants intend to focus on the delivery of housing on the northern area

of the estate, delivering also a significant improvement to public realm and landscaping

to develop an attractive and successful residential neighbourhood,” the application says.

Former piggery

The new properties would stand on the site of a former piggery, which developer says is now home to a mix of occupied and unoccupied buildings in varying states of disrepair.

It adds: “The vacant units have been subject to antisocial behaviour, fly-tipping and other nuisance contributing to a negative impact on the attractiveness of the site.

“Mansion House Group have undertaken a programme of waste clearance and tightened security measures of the site in the interim, ahead of redeveloping the site.”

The proposed development would consist of detached homes and apartments.

It is hoped the current building on the site will be demolished soon, pending approval, with the developer adding: “It is proposed that 11,329sq m of light industrial buildings will be demolished.

“Owing to the state of disrepair of some of the buildings and the ongoing security requirements to manage the site, in the interests of public safety, an application for Prior Approval is being progressed in order to demolish the buildings at the earliest opportunity.”

Planning chiefs

Fife Council is yet to make a decision on the in-principle application, which was validated last week.

Seeking to convince planning chiefs, the developer said it would contribute to the local economy.

“The proposal will assist in achieving the key objective of economic growth through a

number of economic benefits, such as creating and supporting jobs both during its

construction and operation phases as well as the additional expenditure from the

increased population on items such as food, clothes and eating out,” it stated.