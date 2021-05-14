Campaign launched to save Kirkcaldy Polish Club from closure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 2,000 people have joined a campaign to save Kirkcaldy Polish Club from closure.

The popular club operates as a community hub and is home to a Polish Saturday school and various organisations.

But it could close within three months after the owners announced they were putting it up for sale.

Shocked volunteers who manage the Bennochy Road club described the sudden decision as “traumatic” and have called on the community to help keep it open.

They hope to take control of the building under the Government’s Community Right To Buy Scheme but need to prove the local population is behind them.

Already, more than 2,000 people have signed an online petition launched just days ago and the campaign is gathering pace.

John Hamilton, who manages the Kirkcaldy building said: “It’s very, very frustrating and very upsetting for members.”

What is Kirkcaldy Polish Club?

The club opened in 1953 after the building was bought by funds raised by Polish people who settled in the UK.

For many years it was an ex-servicemen’s club but now has a much wider remit.

As well as the Polish school, which teaches 60 children every week, the club serves traditional Polish meals on a Sunday.

It is also home to the Curnie Club, which helps people who are isolated in the community, as well as the Paratroopers Association.

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club holds concerts there, attracting musicians from across the UK and the USA.

Hoy! Save the Polish Club Hoy! – Sign the petition please. Posted by Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

And a heart club, quiz club, darts and fishing organisations also meet there.

A memorial to the 4,000 Poles killed by the Russians in the Katyn massacre during the Second World War sits in the grounds.

Services are attended by the community and the Polish Consulate every Armistice Day.

Owners are based in London

The building is owned by London-based SPK, the Polish Ex-Combatants Association which formally manages the club.

It has sold most of the Polish clubs it owned and Kirkcaldy is one of just three left in existence.

“They’ve been trying to close us down for a long time but we’ve been resisting it,” said John.

“Now they’re saying we owe them too much money so they’re going to close it and put the building up for sale.

“They say we can buy it but they want £600,000. “We’ve had it valued at less than half that.”

“I would urge everyone to sign the petition.” SNP MSP David Torrance.

He added: “If we can apply for the Community Right to Buy before it goes on the market in August, it will make things easier.

“We need a lot of signatures on the petition to put the application in and we’re doing reasonably well so far.”

‘It’s at the heart of community life in Kirkcaldy’

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance holds monthly surgeries at Kirkcaldy Polish Club and is fully behind the campaign to save it.

“The Polish Club has been part of the Lang Toun for almost 70 years,” he said.

“It was one of the first Polish ex-servicemen’s clubs in the country and was a great source of pride.

“Over the years the club has grown and now welcomes a cross section of the community to a great number of different clubs and events.

“It has been at the heart of community life in Kirkcaldy for many years and cannot be lost.”

The SNP MSP said the club was diverse and well attended.

“I would urge everyone to sign the petition, get behind the club and support the community buy-out of the premises,” he said.

The Polish Ex-Combatants Association was approached for comment but did not respond.