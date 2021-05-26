Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager has been charged with drug offences after a large police presence was spotted in a Fife town on Tuesday.

Three police vehicles were seen in Central Avenue in Glenrothes, around 8.30pm.

Eye-witness reports said the police and special dog units were in attendance outside the former Forum building, which is connected to the now-closed, former Co-op department store.

Man, 19, charged

It is understood the man was charged with offences relating to the possession and sale of cannabis.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with drugs offences in Central Avenue in Glenrothes on Tuesday May 25.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The Forum was a social club and function room, but the Fife premises has been closed for a number of years.