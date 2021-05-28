Fife councillor charged with child sex offences

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife councillor is facing allegations of child sexual offences.

Mick Green has been arrested and charged with two separate incidents against children.

Police said the allegations date back to 2006 and 2011.

He will appear in court at a later date.

The 70-year-old was elected as a Conservative councillor in 2017 and represents the Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward on Fife Council.

Following his arrest, he was suspended by the Conservative party and will remain suspended until the outcome of the court case.

A police spokesperson said: “A 70-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two separate incidents of non-recent sexual offences against children that took place in 2006 and 2011 in the Glenrothes and Leslie areas.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Scottish Conservatives

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives confirmed Mr Green has been suspended by the party.

“Councillor Mick Green was suspended when we became aware of a police investigation that resulted in charges being made,” he said.

Mr Green, a former member of the Royal Artillery, remains a councillor.

Morag Ferguson, Fife Council’s head of legal and democratic services, said: “We are aware of an ongoing Police Scotland investigation involving a Fife councillor.

“As this is a live case we cannot comment further on the individual circumstances.”