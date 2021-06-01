Bridge repair closes section of busy Dalgety Bay to Kirkcaldy road for three months

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists are facing almost three months of diversions on busy Fife road close to Aberdour to allow for rail bridge repairs.

A section of the busy B9157, which links Dalgety Bay with Kirkcaldy, has closed from today, (Tuesday) between Mill Farm Road and the roundabout junction with the A921.

The road will remain closed until 6pm on August 20 to allow for essential bridge repairs to be carried out.

However, access will be maintained for residents affected by the closure.

Motorists will be diverted through the village of Aberdour for the entire duration of the works with traffic reconnecting further along the B9157 via Mill Farm Road.