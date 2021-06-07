Burntisland fair will go ahead this year after initially being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fife Council had announced in April the popular fair would be cancelled but confirmed on Monday that new plans had been agreed.

Level 1 restrictions allow for funfairs to reopen alongside soft play, and following “extensive discussions” it has been confirmed the Burntisland fair would go ahead.

Talks had been under way to allow Burntisland fair to open later this year, with an agreement finally reached between the organisers and Fife Council.

The funfair, located on Burntisland Links, usually takes place daily from the end of May.

This year, it will reopen from July 5.

Paul Vaughan, Fife Council’s head of communities and neighbourhoods, confirmed that the Showmen’s Guild will be organising and running the Burntisland Fair this year.

He said: “Following extensive discussions, the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild will be running the Burntisland Fair this year.

“The event will run for six weeks from July 5 on the Links in Burntisland.”

Locals had welcomed the news talks were ongoing, with one person highlighting how funfairs elsewhere in Scotland had opened.

Others pointed to the benefits for local businesses, with people from across Fife expected to come to the town if the fair goes ahead.