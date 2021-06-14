Critical care teams called to Fife school after boy, four, injured in crash

A four-year-old boy has been injured in a collision with a car outside Cowdenbeath Primary School in Fife.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 9am on Monday following reports of a collision involving a small child and a car.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said one ambulance and a critical care paramedic had been sent to the scene.

“We received a call today at 09.06 hours to attend an incident on Broad Street in Cowdenbeath,” a spokesman said.

“We dispatched one ambulance and a critical care paramedic to the scene.

“We transported one child patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

No further update on the child’s condition was available.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a crash involving a four-year-old pedestrian and a car at Broad Street in Cowdenbeath at 9.15am on Monday, June 14, 2021.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.”

Traffic disruption

Locals had reported some disruption around Broad Street and outside Cowdenbeath Primary School as emergency services responded to the incident.

The road has now reopened fully.