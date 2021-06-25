Overnight road closures on A876 Kincardine junction

Drivers are warned of two overnight closures on the A876 within the next two weeks.

The Kincardine junction on the A876 will be closed overnight on Friday July 2 and Monday July 5 for resurfacing works.

The Fife junction will be closed between 19:30 and 06:30 on both nights.

The roads will operate as usual during the day.

The A876 North Approach Road at the Kincardine Junction and the eastbound carriageway on the A985, between Higgins Neuk and Longannet Roundabouts, will be closed during the works.

Diversion route

A diversion route will direct traffic around the works via the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge, A977 and Toll Road.

This will add around five minutes to affected journeys.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the resurfacing project.

Tommy Deans, South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements near the A876 Kincardine Junction will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of road workers and motorists that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them overnight in order to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Motorists are asked to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.