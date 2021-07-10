Beacon Leisure Centre fully operational once more after restrictions lifted

Fife’s Beacon Leisure Centre is operating fully once more after being forced to restrict services earlier this week.

The swimming pool, gym and outdoor facilities at the popular leisure centre in Burntisland are now available once more.

Operator, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, confirmed the news with a post on the Beacon’s Facebook page.

Restrictions lifted

It said: “We are pleased to announce that we will be back open to the public from Saturday, July 10.

“This means all lane swimming, family swimming and the Astro is back in use.

“Would like to thank all our customers for being so understanding during this time”

The trust had blamed coronavirus for the staff shortages which forced the centre to restrict services on Wednesday.

It was a blow for the Beacon which had only reopened two weeks earlier following improvements to ensure it met coronavirus safety guidelines.

£100,000 of improvements

The work included £100,000 to improve social distancing, the pool area and the centre’s ventilation system after the trust said the Beacon’s layout had presented a “number of challenges to deliver the necessary health and safety protocols”.

The vital upgrade is part of a long-term £1 million investment by Fife into the Beacon.

It meant the centre was the only facility in Fife not to reopen after lockdown rules were changed in April.