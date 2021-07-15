Forth Road Bridge closes for three days with diversions in place

The Forth Road Bridge has closed for three days as work to replace expansion joints in the northbound carriageway continues.

The crossing – which is a public transport corridor – closed to all vehicles at 6am on Thursday and will reopen on July 18 at 6am.

It remains open to cyclists and pedestrians, with traffic being diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing.

Non-motorway traffic is being diverted via the Kincardine Bridge.

Risk of cracking concrete

Bear Scotland says the vehicle ban will reduce the risk of new concrete cracking as a result of vibrations.

Chris Tracey, Bear Scotland’s south-east unit bridges manager, said: “Work to replace the main expansion joints in the northbound carriageway commenced in April and is on target for completion as programmed later this year.

“Similar joints in the southbound carriageway were replaced last year.

Minimise disruption

“It’s essential that we close the bridge during these works to allow the concrete to cure without cracking.

“We have however scheduled the closure over the weekend to minimise any inconvenience to road users and local residents.

“We’ll issue further updates if there are any changes.”

Motorists are being told to expect increased travel times as a result of the diversion.