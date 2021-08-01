Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Glenrothes crash leaves motorcyclist in hospital with ‘serious injuries’

By Alasdair Clark
August 1 2021, 4.02pm Updated: August 1 2021, 6.04pm
Preston Roundabout was closed for over an hour on Sunday
Preston Roundabout was closed for over an hour on Sunday

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a road crash in Glenrothes, police have confirmed as they appeal for information.

Locals reported the two-vehicle collision just before mid-day on Sunday at Preston Roundabout in the Fife town.

Police Scotland said the road had been closed for an hour and a half as a result of the collision which took place between a motorbike and a car.

Officers said the male rider of the motorcycle had been taken to hospital in Kirkcaldy following the incident.

Glenrothes crash leaves man with ‘serious injuries’

He is understood to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, although no update on his condition was available.

As enquiries into the incident continue police appealed for any witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam footage.

Police Constable Colin Jeffrey said: “We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have seen the crash, or may have dash-cam footage, to get in touch with us.

We want to establish exactly what happened here

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we want to establish exactly what happened here.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1653 of Sunday, 1 August, 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]